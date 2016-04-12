Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:25 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hardy Diagnostics Enhances Employee Wealth Accumulation Program

Employees of Hardy Diagnostics benefit from being partial owners of the business thta they work for. Click to view larger
Employees of Hardy Diagnostics benefit from being partial owners of the business thta they work for.  (Hardy Diagnostics photo)
By Mike Welch for Hardy Diagnostics | April 12, 2016 | 6:00 p.m.

Louis Kelso, a 20th-century political economist, once said, “What the economy needs is a way of legitimately getting capital ownership into the hands of the people who now don’t have it.” Hardy Diagnostics took a big step in getting more capital ownership into more hands by recently becoming 100 percent employee owned.

Companies with employee stock ownership plans are known as ESOPs, and they’re employees are granted real shares in the company at no cost to them. Employee account values grow by the annual addition of shares and by the increase in stock price.

“The Company’s growth rate was 16 percent last year, and in the last two years our stock price has increased 34.5 percent,” said Jay Hardy, the company’s president. “This is evidence of a highly dedicated and motivated workforce.”

Hardy Diagnostics’s ESOP was formed in 2012, when Jay Hardy sold 70 percent of his shares to the employees. The remaining 30 percent of shares were sold to the employees in August of last year, making Hardy Diagnostics completely employee owned. Since that time, $6.4 million have been deposited in participant accounts.

Christian Alduenda, a sales representative at Hardy Diagnostics, said, “The ESOP gives people working here a sense of ownership and pride. We know we own a business. Being part of the decision-making process drives us to want to work harder.”

As an employee-owned company, Hardy Diagnostics is not obligated to outside shareholders who care only about the bottom line, ensuring the freedom to emphasize other values, like community involvement, environmental responsibility and the wellness and satisfaction of the workforce as whole people.

“Our employee ownership program ensures the long-term viability of the company and eliminates the fear of Hardy Diagnostics being swallowed up by a larger conglomerate,” said Jay Hardy.

ESOPs generally have a superior track record compared to other companies, and they are 25 percent more likely to stay in business. ESOPs also have 25 percent higher job growth over the last 10 years compared to non-ESOPs.

Employees at ESOPs have retirement accounts that are two-and-a-half times greater than their non-ESOP counterparts, and they were four times less likely to be laid off during the recent recession.

Hardy Diagnostics’s ESOP also brings significant tax advantages which will make the company more competitive by allowing for increased investment in innovative products for future growth.

Jay Hardy plans to remain as president, and the current board of directors will continue to serve the company.

— Mike Welch represents Hardy Diagnostics.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 