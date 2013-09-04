Hardy Diagnostics Founder Establishes College Scholarship Fund

Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics, and his wife, Anne, have established a college scholarship fund through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Every year, the Hardy Family Scholarship Fund will help Hardy Diagnostics employees and their children pay for the increasingly high cost of higher education.

“I received my college education in the 1970s when the State Colleges in California were virtually free. It is distressing for me today to see families struggle financially to send their kids to college. This shouldn’t be so,” Jay Hardy said. “Through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, we can at least provide a free education for our employees at a community college. It gives me great satisfaction to know that these kids can now have the same opportunities that I had, regardless of their family’s financial ability.”

This year, the Hardy Family Scholarship Fund provided 12 scholarships to various Hardy employees and their children for use at community colleges or four-year colleges. Everyone who applied received a scholarship this year. The Hardy family wanted to give something back to the employees that would be of lasting benefit to the future of their families.

“The folks at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara have been extremely helpful in this endeavor," Hardy said. "The experts there take care of all the administrative details, making the whole process very easy for us.”

Shayna Broadstone, one of the scholarship recipients, said: “This gesture will contribute to the achievement of a goal I have set for myself from a young age. As a first-generation college student, I could not be more grateful. I will remember this gesture of generosity throughout my education and my future career in the hospitality industry.”

Hardy Diagnostics was founded in 1980 in Santa Barbara after Hardy completed his medical technology internship at Cottage Hospital. Today, the company has 215 employees and maintains its headquarters in Santa Maria, a manufacturing facility in Ohio and seven remote distribution warehouses.

To fulfill its mission “to diagnose and prevent disease,” the company manufactures culture media and rapid identification methods for bacteria and fungi, which it supplies to hospitals, food processors and pharmaceutical companies.

— Lauren Buckley is an HR generalist for Hardy Diagnostics.