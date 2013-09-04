Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Hardy Diagnostics Founder Establishes College Scholarship Fund

By Lauren Buckley for Hardy Diagnostics | September 4, 2013 | 8:48 p.m.

Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics, and his wife, Anne, have established a college scholarship fund through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Every year, the Hardy Family Scholarship Fund will help Hardy Diagnostics employees and their children pay for the increasingly high cost of higher education.

“I received my college education in the 1970s when the State Colleges in California were virtually free. It is distressing for me today to see families struggle financially to send their kids to college. This shouldn’t be so,” Jay Hardy said. “Through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, we can at least provide a free education for our employees at a community college. It gives me great satisfaction to know that these kids can now have the same opportunities that I had, regardless of their family’s financial ability.”

This year, the Hardy Family Scholarship Fund provided 12 scholarships to various Hardy employees and their children for use at community colleges or four-year colleges. Everyone who applied received a scholarship this year. The Hardy family wanted to give something back to the employees that would be of lasting benefit to the future of their families.

“The folks at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara have been extremely helpful in this endeavor," Hardy said. "The experts there take care of all the administrative details, making the whole process very easy for us.”

Shayna Broadstone, one of the scholarship recipients, said: “This gesture will contribute to the achievement of a goal I have set for myself from a young age. As a first-generation college student, I could not be more grateful. I will remember this gesture of generosity throughout my education and my future career in the hospitality industry.”

Hardy Diagnostics was founded in 1980 in Santa Barbara after Hardy completed his medical technology internship at Cottage Hospital. Today, the company has 215 employees and maintains its headquarters in Santa Maria, a manufacturing facility in Ohio and seven remote distribution warehouses.

To fulfill its mission “to diagnose and prevent disease,” the company manufactures culture media and rapid identification methods for bacteria and fungi, which it supplies to hospitals, food processors and pharmaceutical companies.

— Lauren Buckley is an HR generalist for Hardy Diagnostics.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 