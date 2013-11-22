Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:38 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Hardy Diagnostics Gathers Donations to Aid Typhoon Relief in Philippines

By Karissa Tucker for Hardy Diagnostics | November 22, 2013 | 10:22 a.m.

In the wake of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines two weeks ago, Hardy Diagnostics’ employees have banded together to support those in need in the affected region.

Many employees have relatives living in the Philippines. After a brainstorming meeting to determine what the greatest needs were, Hardy employees are sending clothes, shoes, bedding, personal hygiene products and donations of money to support those in need.

The donations raised by Hardy Diagnostics will be sent to some of the most devastated neighborhoods on the island of Cebu.

Sue Pruett, regulatory affairs associate at Hardy Diagnostics, explained how much the company’s contribution means to her.

“My son, Brian Pruett, is a missionary pilot in the Philippines and has been flying relief missions for the past two weeks,” she said. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to support Hardy’s efforts to help those who lost their homes during the typhoon.”

Hardy Diagnostics’ Community Action Committee organized the relief effort, modeled after the food drive they put on once a year to support the Salvation Army. Boxes were placed around the company with lists of the items that are most needed, and employees give as they can.

A culture of giving and the close-knit community within the company results in employees working together in times of crisis to serve those in the Santa Maria community, and around the world.

 — Karissa Tucker represents Hardy Diagnostics.

 

