Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 11:47 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hardy Diagnostics of Santa Maria Becomes Employee-Owned

By Mike Welch and Karissa Tucker for Hardy Diagnostics | February 21, 2014 | 4:35 p.m.

Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics in Santa Maria, recently crossed a big item off of his to-do list — he sold the company to his employees that he and his lifelong friend, Rob Shibata, founded 34 years ago.

“I have planned on doing this for a long time,” Hardy said. “Owning Hardy Diagnostics has been tremendously rewarding for me. Now, everyone at Hardy Diagnostics can share in the joy and rewards of ownership, just as I have.”

Employee ownership promotes participation and leadership on every level for the more than 230 employees of Hardy Diagnostics. The company’s Open Book Management system encourages involvement and personal responsibility.

As Rianna Malherbe, who has worked as a technical support specialist for about a year, puts it, “Having co-ownership means having a commitment to holding a bigger picture vision, even as I focus on everyday details of my personal role as part of our continuous improvement process.”

Companies that are employee owned are known as ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). Over time, employees are granted real shares in the company at no cost to them. There are about 11,000 companies in the United States that are ESOPs like Hardy Diagnostics.

Due to employee involvement, ESOPs generally have a superior track record compared to other companies. An ESOP is 25 percent more likely to stay in business. ESOPs have 25 percent higher job growth over the last 10 years compared to the non-ESOP. Employees at ESOPs have retirement accounts that are 2.5 times greater than their non-ESOP counterparts and they were four times less likely to be laid off during the recent recession.

As employee owners, they work within a culture of ownership that produces both rights and responsibilities: the right to be informed about the management, strategy and financial health of the company. They are also encouraged to question practices that may not be in the company’s best interest. The net result is to work in a positive environment and share in the company’s financial success.

As an employee-owned company, Hardy Diagnostics will not be obligated to outside shareholders who care only about the bottom line. This ensures the freedom to emphasize other values, like community involvement, environmental responsibility and the wellness and satisfaction of the workforce as whole people.

“A company made of hundreds of owners who really care about their work is a powerful, if not unbeatable, force in the marketplace,” Hardy said. “I get a great deal of satisfaction when an employee tells me that they actually look forward to coming to work each day.”

Hardy Diagnostics joins a long line of successful employee-owned companies such as Southwest Airlines, Publix Supermarkets, Gore-Tex, Clif Bar, New Belgium Brewery and King Arthur Flour. Employee-owned companies are renowned as some of the world’s best companies to work for due to their high-involvement employee cultures. Hardy Diagnostics is a successful and rapidly growing company; employee ownership makes a piece of the pie that much more coveted.

— Mike Welch and Karissa Tucker represent Hardy Diagnostics.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 