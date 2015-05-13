Harold ‘Butch’ Haider of Santa Barbara, 1951-2015

Posted on May 13, 2015 | 2:14 p.m.

Source: Christine Haider-Winnett

Harold Martin Haider passed away unexpectedly in late April. He was 64 years old.

Harold (or “Butch) was born Feb. 28, 1951, at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara. A third-generation resident of Santa Barbara, he grew up in the San Roque area. He was the grandson of Martin Joseph Haider, founder of the Haider Mortuary, and the son of Harold Martin Haider Sr. and Marie Antoinette Zappone.

He attended San Roque School, then went to Bishop Diego High School, graduating in 1969. He earned a degree in environmental biology from UCSB, and later received his juris doctorate from the Santa Barbara College of Law.

Harold was an active mountaineer and loved going on ice climbing trips with his friends. He used his passion for the outdoors and his mountaineering skills to benefit the Santa Barbara community as a member of the Los Padres Search and Rescue Team for many years.

As an attorney, Harold worked as corporate counsel for Nancarrow Enterprises, a family held corporation that owned Carrow’s Restaurants, Rayne Soft Water, Santa Barbara Aviation and several other small restaurant chains. In 1990, he was selected to attend the Conference on Law and Economic Cooperation in Moscow, the (then) Soviet Union. This trip inspired a lifelong interest in the former Soviet bloc countries, and he stayed in touch with people he had met there for many years.

Harold is survived by his two daughters, Claire Celeste Haider of Oakland and Christine Noelle Haider-Winnett of Berkeley. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Alex Haider-Winnett, former wife Gayle Gilbert Haider of Redlands, sister Marie Louise (“Candy”) Haider of Idaho and sister Annette Renee (“Wendy”) Motta of Santa Ynez and her family.

Donations in his honor may be made to the Sierra Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date. People wishing to be informed of details for the service can contact [email protected].