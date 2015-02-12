Applications Being Accepted for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and the city Parks & Recreation Department’s Neighborhood and Outreach Services section have announced that applications are currently being accepted for the 2015 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.

The Award Scholarship is given to an outstanding youth from the Santa Barbara area in recognition of their leadership skills and community service. The Downtown Organization presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth and youth leadership.

Applicants must be high school seniors in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or residents of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and must have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline of February 20, 2015. Each applicant is required to complete a short essay and submit a letter of recommendation from a school counselor or mentor.

Scholarship Applications must be returned to the Neighborhood and Outreach Services supervisor in person or by mail at 1232 De la Vina St. (Louise Lowry Davis Center office) Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Postmarked applications must be dated no later than Feb. 19. Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website by clicking here, or students can receive them from their school counselors.

A selection committee comprised of representatives from youth leadership groups and the Downtown Organization will review all applications and choose a recipient. The recipient of the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship will be notified by mail or telephone. The award and scholarship check will be presented on Feb. 26 at the annual meeting hosted by the Downtown Organization.

For questions regarding the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship, please contact Kate Schwab of the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x22, or Susan Young of Neighborhood Outreach Services at 805.897.2652.

— Summers Case represents the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.