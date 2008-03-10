Harris Earns Big West’s Co-Player of Year Honors

{mosimage}

UCSB senior guard Alex Harris was selected the 2008 Big West co-Player of the Year, along with Cal State Fullerton‘s Scott Cutley. Harris, who finished the regular season averaging 20.3 points per game, was also chosen First Team All-Big West Conference for the second consecutive year.

"Alex was very deserving of the honor," UCSB head coach Bob Williams said. "He has had such a good year, despite how hard teams come after him. From Day One he has been consistently outstanding and I am very happy for him."

Harris has helped the Gauchos to one of the best seasons in school history. They enter the Big West Tournament as the No. 1-seeded team and will play in the semifinals Friday. UCSB has won a school-record 23 games in 2007-08, and closed the campaign on a six-game Big West winning streak to ultimately tie for the league’s regular season championship.

Harris is the fourth UCSB player to earn the Player of the Year honor, joining Brian Shaw (1988), Lucius Davis (1992) and Branduinn Fullove (2003).

In addition to Harris, junior forward Chris Devine, a two-time second team All-Big West choice, senior forward Ivan Elliott, and sophomore guard James Powell were each accorded honorable mention recognition.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.