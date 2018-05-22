Kamala Harris Backs Brown for Sheriff

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has announced his endorsement for re-election by Sen. Kamala Harris.



This latest endorsement means Brown is now supported by California’s top three statewide elected leaders: Gov. Jerry Brown, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Harris. It is unusual for any of them to endorse in Santa Barbara County races.

In her endorsement message to Brown, Harris said, “I am proud to support you. You are an incredible leader, and it’s always been a joy to work with you.”

“I am very proud to add the endorsement of Sen. Harris, who I have worked with during her time as California’s attorney general and as one of our two U.S. senators, to a growing, bipartisan list of over 800 federal, state, county and city elected officials, law enforcement professionals, local leaders and community members who support my re-election," Brown said.

"The office of sheriff is a nonpartisan one. As sheriff I am responsible for protecting everyone in Santa Barbara County. It is important to have a sheriff who is strongly supported across political and geographic lines,” he said.



For more information about Brown, and to view his list of endorsements, visit: www.BillBrownforSheriff.com.

— Terri Lee Coleman for Committee to Re-Elect Sheriff Bill Brown 2018.