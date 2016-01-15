Man Injured After Vehicle Goes Off Harris Grade Road

Rope system used to rescue victim after SUV ends up 40-50 feet off the roadway

One of two people in a vehicle that landed 40 to 50 feet off Harris Grade Road near Lompoc on Friday was injured in the crash.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the City of Lompoc and the California Highway Patrol responded at 8:15 a.m. to Harris Grade Road, 1.5 miles north of Rucker Road after a vehicle went off the road.

Firefighters used a rope system and Stokes basket to bring the injured man back to the roadway, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man, Steven Butler, 49, of Lompoc, complained of minor to moderate injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Zaniboni said.

The vehicle's driver, Melisa Butler, 39, of Lompoc, lost control of the Nissan Xterra on a curve, the California Highway Patrol said.

"The driver over corrected and the vehicle subsequently traveled back to the left, then down a dirt hillside located on the west side of Harris Grade Road," the CHP said.

Melisa Butler complained of pain but was not transported to the hospital.

Harris Grade Road was closed for approximately 45 minutes while the rescue was underway and the vehicle was retrieved from the crash site, Zaniboni said.

The crash scene reportedly was near the summit of the narrow, hilly, winding roadway linking Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.

