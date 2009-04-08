Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:29 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: Pushing on a String

Would taxing all of the nation's richest people really bring in a profit for the government?

By Harris Sherline | April 8, 2009 | 5:30 p.m.

A commentary about the stimulus bill in the Orange County Register noted: “There are more fundamental reasons to doubt whether throwing more money at a problem largely if not entirely caused by loose money and government incentives and mandates to overspend and over lend will yield the kind of recovery that President-elect Barack Obama and most Americans would dearly love to see. In his speech on the economy and his stimulus package Thursday ... the president-elect declared that ‘only government can provide the short-term boost necessary to lift us from a recession this deep and severe.’

Harris Sherline
Harris Sherline

“The unspoken assumption behind such a statement is that government has a virtually inexhaustible supply of money that can be deployed without having deleterious side effects, only beneficial ones. The problem, of course, is that government has no money of its own, only the money it takes by force from the productive sector of society or it borrows and must pay back with taxes extracted from our children and grandchildren. In the private marketplace economic transactions take place only if both (or all) parties believe they benefit. (Emphasis mine)

“Such private, profit-making activity, as most of American history demonstrates, involves not simply the redistribution of existing wealth but creation of new wealth. Increased government spending, however financed, takes money from the private wealth-generating sector of society and allocates it to projects not on the basis of their capacity to be economically self-sustaining, but on the basis of their political attractiveness ... (A) government ‘stimulus’ can only be accomplished by taking money away from genuinely economically productive activity. Pumping dollars that will eventually be worth less than they are today into various projects may provide some short-term relief or appearance of relief. But only the private sector can actually create wealth and thereby stimulate genuine economic growth. This seems pretty elementary, but most people in Washington have powerful incentives to ignore elementary truths.”

It’s a common misperception that, in the interest of fairness, the “rich” should be taxed to pay for the government programs politicians favor, for whatever reason. However, looking beyond the simplistic slogan of “taxing the rich,” the question is just how much money can be generated this way.

Looking at the situation from one perspective, we can get a clue from the September Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans. The top five were Bill Gates (Microsoft), $57 billion; Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway, $50 billion; Lawrence Ellison (Oracle), $27 billion; Jim Walton (Wal-Mart), $23.4 billion; and S. Robson Walton (Wal-Mart), $23.3 billion — a total of $180.7 billion. Their portfolios have no doubt lost value as the market crashed, so assuming their combined holdings are now worth only 50 percent of their previous value, they would still have a total net worth of around $90 billion.

Based on the Obama administration’s proposed $3.5 trillion 2009 budget, if the government took the entire $90 billion net worth of these five richest Americans, it would run the government for only about 10 days. If the total $1.57 trillion net worth of the Forbes 400 Richest Americans were confiscated, it would run the government for only about 164 days. So, for those who seem to believe that taxing the “rich” can pay for everything they want, what happens when the richest Americans have nothing left? Whose taxes will be increased next? Obviously, the middle class, notwithstanding Obama’s repeated promises to reduce them.

The Orange County Register has it right. Private enterprise does not redistribute wealth, it creates new wealth, whereas increased government spending can only be accomplished by taking money from the “private wealth-generating sector of society.” The more money government takes and spends, the less there is available for business and industry to grow and create jobs. When the situation reaches the point where the government is spending more than it takes in and finances the excess outgo by borrowing or printing money, the inevitable result is inflation. Just how much inflation and how fast it happens depends on the ratio of the borrowing to the size of the economy. The more the borrowing or printing of money, the more inflation occurs. If it’s too much too fast, hyperinflation results.

Germany after World War I, Argentina in the 1980s and Zimbabwe today offer clear warning about this risk. Unfortunately, most of today’s politicians are economically ignorant and seem to think they can somehow repeal the laws of economics and continue to spend without suffering the consequences. That won’t happen, and higher rates of inflation are sure to follow. You won’t like it.

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his own blog, Opinionfest.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 