Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: What Gender Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?

A new law allows children to decide their own sex. Just who is teaching the birds and the bees these days?

By Harris R. Sherline | March 8, 2008 | 5:49 p.m.

Given my age, by now I suppose I should be accustomed to change. I’ve seen a lot of it. Some good, some bad, some absolutely terrible. Some fair and some unfair, both stupid and intelligent. You name it, and I thought I’d seen it all.

{mosimage}

But, I never thought I would live to see the day when the crazies in the California Legislature would actually think it’s a good idea to allow schoolchildren to decide which sex they want to be. Not their sexual preference, mind you, but whether they are male or female, notwithstanding their anatomical makeup.

SB 777, introduced by state Sen. Sheila Kuehl, D-Santa Monica, was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger late last year. It eliminated Education Code 212, which defined "sex" as "the biological condition or quality of being a male or female human being."

This new law redefines the term "gender" for all schoolchildren by adding Education Code 210.7, which reads: "‘Gender’ means sex, and includes a person’s gender identity and gender-related appearance and behavior whether or not stereotypically associated with the person’s assigned sex at birth." In short, this redefinition of gender states that you are what you choose to be regardless of your anatomical makeup. SB 777 also uses this redefinition of gender to forbid educators from discriminating against any individual employee, student or other person based upon that individual’s unspoken claim of being male or female, regardless of his or her actual sex.

“Kids are going to be taught that they have the right to completely ignore their physical anatomy and choose the status of being ‘male’ or ‘female,’” Robert Tyler, general counsel for Advocates for Faith and Freedom, a nonprofit religious liberty and pro-family law firm, wrote of the measure in a North County Times commentary.

“Ignore your common sense, ignore your chromosomes and ignore your anatomy," he said. "This is what your politicians want to teach your kids in school. After all, California’s kids have mastered reading, writing and arithmetic, haven’t they?”

To illustrate the law’s potential consequences, Tyler posed the question, “What will prevent the 250-pound linebacker from deciding he wants to share to share the locker room with the cheerleaders?”

For those who may scoff at this example of the law’s potential impact, the Los Angeles Unified School District has already adopted policies allowing boys to use girl’s restrooms and locker rooms — and vice versa. The district’s reference guide “even tells teachers they need to refer to students using the student’s preferred pronoun. And of course, it prohibits the teachers from disclosing a student’s chosen gender to the student’s parents," according to the Jawa Report.

How crazy is this? Children can now declare which sex they are without telling their parents. How, I wonder, does that work at home, or how does a teacher consult with parents whose child has declared he or she — or she or he — is a different sex without the parents’ knowledge?

Advocates of the new law argue that “it’s needed to protect gays and others with nonheterosexual orientations from being harassed in schools. Opponents say it will force teachers and school officials to silence anyone who is morally opposed to homosexuality and allow anyone to claim privileges based on self-defined sexual orientation,” according to Sacrament Bee columnist Dan Walters.

My sense is that this will stifle all free expression about sexuality in the schools, that it’s another step along the path of Political Correctness to mass confusion and resentment. And, no doubt it will add to the income of the trial lawyers, who will game the system with litigation to create and/or protect clients’ rights, real or imagined.

Last October, state Sen. Tom McClintock, R-Thousand Oaks, wrote, “After all, if courts begin ruling that exclusion is indeed a form of discriminatory bias — which is clearly the intent of this bill — there are no groups more excluded or less tolerated in the public schools today than evangelical Christians, orthodox Jews and traditional Catholics.”

The oft-quoted observation, “the asylum is being run by the inmates,” seems to describe California’s political system perfectly. If this didn’t have such serious potential consequences, it would be downright laughable.

Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his own blog, Opinionfest.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 