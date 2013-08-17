Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: OK, So You’re Gay ... Who Cares?

By Harris Sherline, Noozhawk Columnist | August 17, 2013 | 5:15 p.m.

In case you missed it, Jason Collins, who is a black professional basketball player, declared to the world that he is gay. The reaction was pretty much “over-the-top” supportive of his declaration, including President Barack Obama, who called to “congratulate” him, and former President Bill Clinton, who “praised Collins for his courage.”

The following are my initial reactions: Who cares? Does the public have a right to know? Why does it matter? Why would the president of the United States bother to call him?

In a ClashDaily.com commentary, Steve Pauwels noted:

“... five more American troops killed in Afghanistan the past day or two. Will they be hailed as ‘courageous’ everywhere you look ... ?”

“... will an avalanche of commentators talk about how ‘proud’ they are of them ...”

“... will high government officials telephone their families to express admiration?”

“Just wondering — because a professional athlete who ‘came out’ with a fashionable, politically correct admission this past week got that treatment: I think maybe these others, most of whom gave their lives keeping barbarians at bay, deserve at least the same.”

I have never understood why people who are gay often seem to be anxious to openly declare their sexuality to anyone and everyone. As far as I’m concerned, it’s no one’s business except, of course, that of their “significant other” and their friends and family.

What would be the reaction if heterosexual people were to suddenly start declaring that they are attracted to others of the opposite sex? I can tell you, because it happens all the time: Nothing.

We see open displays of explicit sex on the television 24/7, with wall-to-wall programming that is clearly intended to titillate viewers.

And, well-known TV personalities now seem to want to tell the world that they are gay. During ABC’s Good Morning America program, Sam Champion celebrated his “marriage” to Rubem Robierb.

Entertainment reporter Lara Spencer said: “We have so many stories to tell you this morning, including the surprising story of this woman. She is accused of being, we're not making this up, too sexy for her job. Her boss said she was too distracting and was actually threatening his marriage. But that's where the outrage begins — because she's the one who lost her job, not him."

Then she turned to Champion: "Yeah, it's controversial, indeed, but this isn't. We have such great news to share with everybody, the best news of all. Sam Champion, everybody, getting married over the weekend. ... New York Judge George Silver performed the ceremony, which lasted about 10 minutes.” Spencer attended, and added: “I will tell you, one of my favorite gifts of the year, being there when Sam and Rubem got married on Friday night. ... Just a beautiful moment. Beautiful. There's a shot. It was very intimate, very special, very heartfelt."

We have come a long way since the days when gay athletes such as Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova “lost fans and endorsements” because they openly declared that they were gay.

Radio and television personality Larry Elder compared Collins' situation with that of Jackie Robinson, who lived in “fear of getting thrown out of the arena or getting beaten up by outraged fans.” Elder further commented, “Will Collins' teammates, as in Robinson’s case, pass around a petition signed by a number of teammates, stating they refuse to play with him? Will arenas require gay fans to sit apart from nongay fans the way many stadiums segregated black fans from white fans during Robinson’s era?

“Will they tell gay reporters, as they did black reporters during Robinson’s day, to sit in the stands, typewriter on the lap, rather than in the press booth with the other reporters? Tolerance cuts both ways.”

Elder also asked, “What happens to a player who says, 'I think homosexuality is a sin' or 'Got no problem playing with or against him, but I don’t approve of his lifestyle'? Or a player who asks, ‘What’s all this business about ‘bravery’? What Collins does behind closed doors is his business. Why do I need to know about it?”

Finally, Elder said, “Want political controversy? How about an athlete or Hollywood star ‘coming out’ as an Iraq War-supporting, tax-cutting, Obamacare-opposing ... conservative! With Collins coming out, the NBA has exactly one more openly gay player than it has who is openly Republican.”

As the title of this commentary notes, who cares?

— Harris Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 