Harrison Ford to Address Top Donors at New Beginnings Counseling Center

Actor Harrison Ford will be in Santa Barbara for the launch of New Beginnings Counseling Center’s 50th year of service to the community.

In honor of this milestone, New Beginnings Counseling Center will launch the celebration with an event for those who donate $5,000 this year to the agency.

They will meet Ford, who has agreed to spend an afternoon with 36 individuals who will attend the event in Santa Barbara, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23.

The afternoon will include a mimosa reception with live jazz, luncheon provided by Rincon Catering, and an interview with Harrison by Cheri Steinkellner.

Steinkellner is best known for her work as a writer and producer on Teacher's Pet, Cheers and Bob. She and Harrison will discuss his passion for aviation, commitment to conservation and love of film.

Space for the event is limited, however sponsorships and a few spaces are available.

In 1968, New Beginnings’ predecessor, the Santa Barbara Night Counseling Center, was founded based on a similar center started in Los Angeles by psychiatrists Ben Weininger and Hans Hoffman.

The L.A. center was founded to be a place where lay people would provide therapeutic services to the low-income community under the supervision of professionals. The L.A. center started with 30 counselors and five supervisors.

The Santa Barbara center, intended to be a branch of the L.A. site, opened initially in the evening hours as a walk-in clinic.

Over the years, it was incorporated, added administrative support, changed names, and ultimately was re-incorporated as New Beginnings Counseling Center in 2000.

The counseling center now staffs 30 masters and doctoral level volunteer counselors and 14 volunteer clinical supervisors.

In addition to the counseling center, New Beginnings operates three other programs, including a countywide veterans program, the internationally known Safe Parking Program, and the community program Life Skills Parenting and Education.

To learn more and/or contact the development department at New Beginnings for event reservations and donation payment options, visit sbnbcc.org/HF.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is at 324 E. Carrillo St., Suite C, Santa Barbara. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.sbnbcc.org.

— Judy Hawkins for New Beginnings Counseling Center.