Wednesday, September 5 , 2018, 11:04 am | Fog/Mist 66º

 
 
 
 

Harrison Ford to Address Top Donors at New Beginnings Counseling Center

By Judy Hawkins for New Beginnings Counseling Center | September 5, 2018 | 9:34 a.m.

Actor Harrison Ford will be in Santa Barbara for the launch of New Beginnings Counseling Center’s 50th year of service to the community.

In honor of this milestone, New Beginnings Counseling Center will launch the celebration with an event for those who donate $5,000 this year to the agency.

They will meet Ford, who has agreed to spend an afternoon with 36 individuals who will attend the event in Santa Barbara, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23.

The afternoon will include a mimosa reception with live jazz, luncheon provided by Rincon Catering, and an interview with Harrison by Cheri Steinkellner.

Steinkellner is best known for her work as a writer and producer on Teacher's Pet, Cheers and Bob. She and Harrison will discuss his passion for aviation, commitment to conservation and love of film.

Space for the event is limited, however sponsorships and a few spaces are available.

In 1968, New Beginnings’ predecessor, the Santa Barbara Night Counseling Center, was founded based on a similar center started in Los Angeles by psychiatrists Ben Weininger and Hans Hoffman.

The L.A. center was founded to be a place where lay people would provide therapeutic services to the low-income community under the supervision of professionals. The L.A. center started with 30 counselors and five supervisors.

The Santa Barbara center, intended to be a branch of the L.A. site, opened initially in the evening hours as a walk-in clinic.

Over the years, it was incorporated, added administrative support, changed names, and ultimately was re-incorporated as New Beginnings Counseling Center in 2000.

The counseling center now staffs 30 masters and doctoral level volunteer counselors and 14 volunteer clinical supervisors.

In addition to the counseling center, New Beginnings operates three other programs, including a countywide veterans program, the internationally known Safe Parking Program, and the community program Life Skills Parenting and Education.

To learn more and/or contact the development department at New Beginnings for event reservations and donation payment options, visit sbnbcc.org/HF.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is at 324 E. Carrillo St., Suite C, Santa Barbara. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.sbnbcc.org.

— Judy Hawkins for New Beginnings Counseling Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 