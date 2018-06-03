Harrison Foy Provides Lift for No. 1 Santa Barbara Boys Soccer

Boys Soccer

Top-ranked Santa Barbara High's boys soccer made the quick turnaround and beat Buena for the second time in less than 48 hours, 2-0, in a Channel League game on Thursday.

The victory and 12th shutout of the season gives the Dons records of 13-0-3 overall and 6-0 in Channel League. They are the No. 1 team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section.

Harrison Foy and Guillermo Mendoza scored for the Dons and Jorge Ochoa and Owen Lambe recorded the assists. UCSB commit Ben Roach earned the shutout in goal.

"Our energy was low to start the game," Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. "Credit goes to the guys who came off the bench in the first half to give us a spark of energy, namely Harrison Foy who got us on the board in the 25th minute with a timely one-time finish to beat the keeper.

"Credit the boys for powering through tonight with some tired legs and finding a way to get another win and another shutout on the road."



