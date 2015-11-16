Harry Brendlinger of Santa Barbara, 1928-2015

Posted on November 16, 2015 | 9:33 a.m.

Source: Barry Snyder

Harry Brendlinger passed away on Oct. 22, 2015.

Harry was a longtime Santa Barbara resident, former superintendent of claims for State Farm Insurance, member of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, and frequent attendee at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Born in Pennsylvania June 20, 1928, his parents were Roy and Anna.

Harry is survived by his sister, Jane Frambach.

Harry was an avid pool player, golfer, bowler (he bowled a 300 game), and dancer.

Never married, Harry made the lives of many wonderful women better and eventually found his life's love, Sheena Summerfield, who was with him at his passing.

For all who knew Harry, a reception to celebrate Harry and his life will be held Monday, Nov. 16, 2015, at 11 a.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

As Harry always said, "Good show!"