Harry Del Bonis of Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team Honored

The Los Angeles Kings High School Ice Hockey League named Harry Del Bonis of the Santa Barbara Royals as its Player of the Week.

Del Bonis scored the game-winning goal in a 4-1 victory over the El Segundo Strikers.

"He gives 100 percent, 100 percent of the time," Royals coach Steve Heinze said. “We could nominate him every game on his work ethic alone, but for this game he had an outstanding individual effort to score our second goal that eventually became the game winner.”

The hockey league is in its fourth year. The Royals won the first two league championships.

The Royals host the Strikers on Saturday at Ice in Paradise at 4:45 p.m.