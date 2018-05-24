Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:15 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 24, 2018 | 9:16 p.m.

Harry Frazier Macdonald of Santa Barbara, 1923-2018

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Harry Frazier Macdodnald
Harry Frazier Macdonald passed away on May 22, 2018. He was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In 1947, Harry and his brother Frank drove across the continent to Santa Barbara and never looked back.

Harry became a CPA in 1955, worked for Jordanos, eventually joining McGowan Thompson & Starlin.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Maria del Socorro (Cora) Gonzales, and his daughter, Iris. He is survived by his children: Mary Rose (Greg) Bryson, Bruce Macdonald, Lila Wells, Niel (Pat) Macdonald and Laura (Brett) Rosander; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Catholic Church and his children’s education were the driving forces in his life. He was very involved in Dolores (Notre Dame) School, Marymount and Bishop Garcia Diego. He was also active in St. Barbara’s Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows and St. Francis Hospital Foundation.

Harry enjoyed tennis, ice hockey and skiing. In his later years, he was a regular at the University Club, showing up for coffee after daily Mass.

The family would like to thank Right at Home, Cottage Rehabilitation, Abundant Care, Serenity House and Dr. Paul Aijian for their care in Harry’s last year.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 4, at St. Barbara’s Parish at the Old Mission. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

