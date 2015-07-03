Harry McMahon, Gamble Parks Join Board for Cottage Health

Advice

Gamble Parks and Harry McMahon have joined the volunteer Board of Directors of Cottage Health.

Parks is an attorney specializing in estate planning and administration with Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP in Santa Barbara.

Born in Charlotte, N.C., Parks earned her bachelor of arts degree as well as her juris doctor degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.

Parks also serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and serves on the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West, Dog Adoption & Welfare Group (DAWG) and Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation.

She and her husband, Gary Douville, have one son.

McMahon is the former executive vice chairman of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and served on the Global Corporate & Investment Banking Leadership Committee. He was with Merrill Lynch since 1983.

He received his bachelor of arts degree from Claremont McKenna College and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

McMahon also serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees for Claremont McKenna College, and serves on the Board of Advisors of the Henry R. Kravis Leadership Institute.

He and his wife, Jacquie, have four children.

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health.