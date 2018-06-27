Hart Has Too Much Firepower for San Marcos

Girls Soccer

San Marcos gave up three goals in a nine-minute span in the first half and suffered a 6-2 loss against visiting Hart High in a non-league girls soccer match on Saturday.

"It was a pretty even match for the first 20 minutes," said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo.

Taylor Morehead scored from 25 yards in the 21st minute to give Hart a 1-0 lead.

San Marcos answered on a good combination play between Yasmin Gama and Chloe Hamer, with Hamer finishing the play in the 25th minute.

Hart capitalized on a miscommunication on defense by the Royals and took a 2-1 lead in the 28th minute. The Indians followed with goals in the 33rd and 37th minutes to lead 4-1 at halftime.

They scored two more goals in the second half before San Marcos' Sierra Palladino beat the goalkeeper ona 25-yard free kick.

San Marcos is 1-1 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.