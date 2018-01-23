Hartmann Appoints John Parke to Planning Commission

The County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s appointment of John Parke as the Planning Commissioner representing the 3rd District.

Parke is a senior partner at the law firm of Allen & Kimbell, LLP, where he emphasizes litigation in real estate and trust matters, with significant experience in land-use.

Parke also served as the 3rd Dist. appointee to the Historical Landmarks Advisory Commission, from which he recently resigned.

A lifelong resident of Santa Barbara County (save two years in Alaska), Parke has an intimate knowledge of the county, including the backcountry, Hartmann's office reports.

He has a strong interest in agriculture as both sides of his family have history in farming and ranching.

“I believe agriculture has proven to be the most constant part of the county’s economy and most valuable component of our quality of life, with continuing importance in soil health and removal of carbon from the atmosphere,” Parke said.

Parke has served on and chaired a number of local nonprofit boards including Channel Counties Legal Services Corporation and the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. He currently is on the board of trustees for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Parke is a graduate of Santa Barbara High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science at UCSB and law degree from UCLA.

Parke’s familiarity with the Santa Barbara backcountry stems in part from his passion for endurance horseback riding.

His Icelandic horse, Remington, is in the American Endurance Ride Conference Hall of Fame with nearly 12,000 miles of competition, Hartmann's office said.

Parke and Remington together hold the world record for longevity in the sport, with 22 years of at least one or more 50 mile or longer endurance rides each year.

“I have known John for years and am gratified by his appointment," Hartmann said. "His combination of legal expertise, land use experience, and intimate knowledge of our county will make him an excellent planning pommissioner.”

— Jefferson Litten for Santa Barbara County 3rd District.