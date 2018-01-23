Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:07 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Hartmann Appoints John Parke to Planning Commission

By Jefferson Litten for Santa Barbara County 3rd District | January 23, 2018 | 12:35 p.m.
John Parke Click to view larger
John Parke

The County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s appointment of John Parke as the Planning Commissioner representing the 3rd District.

Parke is a senior partner at the law firm of Allen & Kimbell, LLP, where he emphasizes litigation in real estate and trust matters, with significant experience in land-use.

Parke also served as the 3rd Dist. appointee to the Historical Landmarks Advisory Commission, from which he recently resigned.

A lifelong resident of Santa Barbara County (save two years in Alaska), Parke has an intimate knowledge of the county, including the backcountry, Hartmann's office reports.

He has a strong interest in agriculture as both sides of his family have history in farming and ranching.

“I believe agriculture has proven to be the most constant part of the county’s economy and most valuable component of our quality of life, with continuing importance in soil health and removal of carbon from the atmosphere,” Parke said.

Parke has served on and chaired a number of local nonprofit boards including Channel Counties Legal Services Corporation and the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. He currently is on the board of trustees for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Parke is a graduate of Santa Barbara High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science at UCSB and law degree from UCLA.

Parke’s familiarity with the Santa Barbara backcountry stems in part from his passion for endurance horseback riding.

His Icelandic horse, Remington, is in the American Endurance Ride Conference Hall of Fame with nearly 12,000 miles of competition, Hartmann's office said.

Parke and Remington together hold the world record for longevity in the sport, with 22 years of at least one or more 50 mile or longer endurance rides each year.

“I have known John for years and am gratified by his appointment," Hartmann said. "His combination of legal expertise, land use experience, and intimate knowledge of our county will make him an excellent planning pommissioner.”

— Jefferson Litten for Santa Barbara County 3rd District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 