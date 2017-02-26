Hartmann Names 3rd District Representative

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann has announced the hiring of Alma Hernandez Wilson as her office's district representative.

Wilson will focus on constituent services and community partnerships in the northern parts of the 3rd District including Guadalupe, the unincorporated portion of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Casmalia and Tanglewood.

Wilson has more than 20 years of experience working in rural, largely immigrant, communities developing leadership through cooperative efforts and placing community members at the forefront of decision making processes.

As a director of the Guadalupe's Little House by the Park, her focus has included the promotion of open, communal, multicultural and artistic spaces. Successful collaborative efforts include Ciclovia in the city of Guadalupe and Dual Immersion in Santa Maria.

Currently, Wilson serves as chair of the Dune's Center Internal Affairs Committee and Board, and as vice president on the CAUSE Board of Directors.

She was born in Arizona to a first-generation immigrant family from Mexico and holds a bachelor of science degree from Cal Poly and a masters in public administration from Cal State Northridge.

“I am ecstatic that Alma Hernandez Wilson is joining our staff," Hartmann said. "She has incredible experience and deep roots in the community and I feel very fortunate to have her on our team.”

Hartmann also announced that the 3rd District will be opening a North County district office at the Betteravia Government Center in the coming months.

The 3rd District is the geographically largest and most diverse district in the Santa Barbara County, extending from UCSB and Isla Vista up the Gaviota Coast into the Santa Ynez Valley and up to Vandenberg Village and Guadalupe.

The Betteravia office supplements the 3rd District's Solvang office at 1745 Mission Drive. The office at Santa Barbara County's Administration Building is at 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

— Gina Fischer for 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.