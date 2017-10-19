Hartmann Sets Office Hours for Constituents in Guadalupe

Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold Guadalupe office hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Guadalupe Senior and Community Center at 4545 10th St.

Hartmann and staff will be available to discuss issues of interest with residents.

The Guadalupe office hours allows for increased accessibility to representatives in county government, and are designed as a time for residents to give feedback, ask questions and raise any concerns about how county government is serving them.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to chat with students, community and/or business leaders and residents to give one on one personal assistance on a wide array of county issues or just hear ideas and share upcoming projects.” Hartmann said.

In coming months, Hartmann will hold similar offsite office hours at Solvang, Vandenberg Village, Isla Vista and Los Alamos locations. Constituents are always encouraged to contact the 3rd District office, 568-2192, or [email protected]

— Jefferson Litten for Santa Barbara County 3rd District.