Hartmann to Discuss Issues with Solvang, Guadalupe Residents

Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold constituent office hours in Solvang and Guadalupe to discuss issues relating to those communities.

The purpose of the meetings is to engage students, residents, community leaders and businesses, provide information about the roles and responsibility of their local county elected official, bring ideas, share upcoming projects, and answer residents' questions.

Solvang hours will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, with scheduled appointments 1-3 p.m. at 1745 Mission Drive.

Guadalupe hours: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Little House by the Park, 4681 11th St.

Drop-ins welcome at both events.

— Alma Hernandez for Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.