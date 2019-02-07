Pixel Tracker

Girls Basketball

Harvard-Westlake Overwhelms Santa Barbara 60-30 in CIF Opener

Athena Saragoza
Athena Saragoza of Santa Barbara drives the baseline for a reverse layup in the second quarter. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 7, 2019 | 9:04 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake had too much height and too much defense for Santa Barbara on Thursday night in the opening round of the CIF-SS Div. 1 girls basketball playoffs.

Kiki Iriafen, a 6-foot-4 sophomore center, poured in 22 points and dominated the boards, leading the Wolverines to a 60-30 victory at J.R. Richards Gymnasium.

Santa Barbara (17-11) led 10-6 after a quarter with sophomore Athena Saragoza scoring six of her 13 points. The Wolverines opened the second period on an 18-4 run and took a 24-14 lead on a 10-foot baseline jumper by Kimiko Katzaroff.

Melissa Zozulenko hit a driving layup and Iriafen made a steal and fed Katzaroff for another baseline jumper with six seconds left, stretching the halftime lead to 28-16.

The Wolverines won the second quarter 22-6 and outscored the Dons 35-14 in the middle two quarters.

“In the second and third quarter, we got away from our game plan defensively,” said Dons’ coach Andy Butcher. “And we missed a lot of shots. We didn’t get back in transition and we stopped double-teaming their big girl. We chipped away a little in the third quarter but that’s a very good team.”

The Dons made just 21% of their field goals (12-56) and went 0-10 on 3-pointers. Harvard-Westlake didn’t have a 3 in the first half, then dropped in five in the last two quarters.

The Wolverines had a young starting five with four sophomores and a junior. Katzaroff, a sophomore point guard, added 10 points and Zozulenko had seven. They’re 20-8 this season and were co-champions with Chaminade in the Mission League.

“Defense wins ball games and I thought my center owned the boards in the second half,” said Harvard-Westlake coach Melissa Hearlihy. “Kimiko finally got hot in the second half (when she hit a pair of 3’s).

“They came out with everything they had in the first five minutes and kind of stung us. Once we settled down and started playing defense, we got three straight layups in transition which turned the game around.

“Kiki is an amazing athlete. She’s one of the top 50 players in the country and she’s only played basketball for two years, so there’s a huge upside for her. It’s hard to box her out.”

Three players scored all of Santa Barbara’s points. Saragoza, a sophomore guard, led the way with 13. Katrina Regalado tallied nine and freshman Caia Trimble added eight.

Harvard-Westlake got the first seven points of the third quarter on a triple by Katzaroff, a steal and three-point play by Zozulenko and a fast-break layup by Iriafen that boosted the lead to 20 points, 36-16.

The Dons lost two starters with 5:31 to go in the third when Mireya Gil and Maya Banks knocked heads while diving for a loose ball.

“Their defensive pressure was tough in the second and third quarters,” added Butcher. “You have to slow things down and we were speeding things up. We haven’t seen that kind of defensive pressure.

“We started to settle down in the third quarter, then we lost two girls and one went to hospital. When they went out, it kind of all unraveled because Maya is our best inside defender and best rebounder, even though she’s 5-5, and Mireya is also one of our better defenders.

“Our defense struggled without those two. I’m not saying we would have won if they had stayed in the game but it would have been a lot closer.”

