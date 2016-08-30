Harvard Westlake Overpowers Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara High ran into a tough opponent in Harvard Westlake and dropped a 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 non-league girls volleyball decision on Tuesday night.
"We are definitely working on improving and getting better with every match, we just ran into a very strong team that really put the pressure on us with their serves and their offense," said Santa Barbara coach John Gannon.
Linnea Skinner and Chloe Mauceri each had four kills for the Dons (0-2).
