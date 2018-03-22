Harvest Center Fundraiser at Panda Express
By Abraham Rios for Harvest Community Center | February 14, 2018 | 2:27 p.m.
Harvest Community Center, a nonprofit based in Santa Maria that helps fight hunger and promotes education, will hold a fundraising event called Support Our Community by Dining at Panda Express, 4-8 p.m. March 1 at 236 E. Betteravia Road, Santa Maria.
The work of Harvest Community Center keeps 350 people from going hungry every month and helps people move from poverty to prosperity, the center reports. For more information, visit http://harvestcommunitycenter.weebly.com/ or http://harvestcommunitycenter.weebly.com/events.html.
— Abraham Rios for Harvest Community Center.
