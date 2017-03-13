Harvey School Packs Too Much Punch for Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse

Lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team took on the Harvey School, a private school from Katonah, N.Y., and were handed a 15-5 defeat on Monday night at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

"They packed a punch in their game against us," said DP coach Sam Limkeman,

Alina Henrickson and Elena Ibbetson each scored two goals for the Chargers and Grace Long had one,

"Although the loss was tough, I have to hand it to my defenders: Katie Wilcox, Alexia Vance, Adriana Perez, and Erin Bies for learning the other team's strategy and adapting throughout the game," said Limkeman. "Goalie Emily Khetnaree had some amazing saves as well."

The Chargers (2-2) are home Wednesday against Simi Valley.

In boys lacrosse, Santa Barbara edged Dos Pueblos 4-3.