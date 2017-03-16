Hatch an Idea for Spring Diorama Featuring Peeps

Families are invited to celebrate spring with their local library. Create a diorama with Marshmallow Peeps candies featuring any family-friendly theme and bring it to either the Guadalupe or Los Alamos Branch Library on Friday, March 17.

Dioramas need to be the size of a shoebox or smaller. Include a tag with the title of the diorama, contact information of the creator or creators, plus any comments, such as a description of material used or how many Peeps were eaten during the creation of the project.



Dioramas will be on display at both branches from March 18-25 for the public to vote on their favorites. Peeple’s Choice Award prizes will be given to the entries that receive the most votes.

Entries may be picked up on Monday, March 27, from the Guadalupe branch, or Tuesday, March 28, from the Los Alamos branch.

The Guadalupe Branch Library is at 4719 W. Main St. Library. Hours are 12:30-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

The Los Alamos Branch Library is at 405 Helena St. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Questions may be directed to Dawn Jackson at 925-0994 ext. 2319.

— Mark van de Kamp for Guadalupe and Los Alamos Branch Libraries.