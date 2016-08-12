Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Hathaway Law Firm Welcomes New Attorney Juan Higuera

By Amy Bentley for Hathaway Perrett Webster Powers Chrisman & Gutierrez | August 12, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.
Juan Higuera Click to view larger
Juan Higuera (Courtesy photo)

Juan M. Higuera, a former prosecutor, civil litigator and teacher, has joined the law firm of Hathaway Perrett Webster Powers Chrisman & Gutierrez as an associate.
 
Higuera practices in the areas of criminal defense, education, bankruptcy and personal injury and brings a diverse background to the firm.

He previously served as a deputy district attorney in Ventura County. Most recently, Higuera practiced as an associate attorney at an insurance defense litigation firm where he specialized in bad faith litigation and personal injury defense.

His time in civil litigation allowed Juan to gain a breadth of experience including drafting and arguing a variety of legal motions, taking and defending depositions and an extensive familiarity with civil discovery.

Higuera is also a former teacher and uniquely qualified to represent teachers, administrators, students and parents in matters concerning education law.

A native of Indio in the Coachella Valley, Higuera taught seventh and eighth grade social studies in the community of Thermal for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. He is fluent in Spanish.

Higuera earned his undergraduate degree at the UC Santa Barbara and his teaching credential from California State University San Bernardino.

He received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. While at Loyola, Juan was a member of the nationally ranked Byrne Trial Advocacy Team, earning numerous awards and recognitions including a Best Advocate award.

Higuera is licensed to practice in all California state courts. He lives in Goleta with his wife.

The Hathaway Law Firm, established in 1961, maintains an AV Rating, the highest level of excellence, with Martindale-Hubbell. The firm practices corporate and business law; litigation; estate, trust, probate, tax and legacy planning; employment law; real estate and land use law; education law; and admiralty and maritime law.

Hathaway has certified specialists in the areas of bankruptcy, estate planning, trusts and probate law. The firm also provides debtor/creditor business and consumer bankruptcy services to clients.
 
It is located at 5450 Telegraph Road, Suite 200, in Ventura. For more information, call 805.644.7111, email [email protected] or visit www.hathawaylawfirm.com.

Amy Bentley represents Hathaway Perrett Webster Powers Chrisman & Gutierrez.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 