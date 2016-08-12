Hathaway Law Firm Welcomes New Attorney Juan Higuera

Juan M. Higuera, a former prosecutor, civil litigator and teacher, has joined the law firm of Hathaway Perrett Webster Powers Chrisman & Gutierrez as an associate.



Higuera practices in the areas of criminal defense, education, bankruptcy and personal injury and brings a diverse background to the firm.

He previously served as a deputy district attorney in Ventura County. Most recently, Higuera practiced as an associate attorney at an insurance defense litigation firm where he specialized in bad faith litigation and personal injury defense.

His time in civil litigation allowed Juan to gain a breadth of experience including drafting and arguing a variety of legal motions, taking and defending depositions and an extensive familiarity with civil discovery.

Higuera is also a former teacher and uniquely qualified to represent teachers, administrators, students and parents in matters concerning education law.

A native of Indio in the Coachella Valley, Higuera taught seventh and eighth grade social studies in the community of Thermal for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. He is fluent in Spanish.

Higuera earned his undergraduate degree at the UC Santa Barbara and his teaching credential from California State University San Bernardino.

He received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. While at Loyola, Juan was a member of the nationally ranked Byrne Trial Advocacy Team, earning numerous awards and recognitions including a Best Advocate award.

Higuera is licensed to practice in all California state courts. He lives in Goleta with his wife.

The Hathaway Law Firm, established in 1961, maintains an AV Rating, the highest level of excellence, with Martindale-Hubbell. The firm practices corporate and business law; litigation; estate, trust, probate, tax and legacy planning; employment law; real estate and land use law; education law; and admiralty and maritime law.

Hathaway has certified specialists in the areas of bankruptcy, estate planning, trusts and probate law. The firm also provides debtor/creditor business and consumer bankruptcy services to clients.



It is located at 5450 Telegraph Road, Suite 200, in Ventura. For more information, call 805.644.7111, email [email protected] or visit www.hathawaylawfirm.com.

— Amy Bentley represents Hathaway Perrett Webster Powers Chrisman & Gutierrez.