Hattie Beresford to Conduct Lecture About Her Book on History of CAMA

By Tim Dougherty for Community Arts Music Association | January 8, 2019 | 12:44 p.m.
Hattie Beresford
Hattie Beresford

Local author and researcher Hattie Beresford will discuss her engaging new history of the Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara in a free talk, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The talk is presented by CAMA, in partnership with the library. Seating is limited.
 
Beresford’s book, Celebrating CAMA's Centennial: Bringing the World’s Finest Classical Music to Santa Barbara, describes CAMA’s  history, from its earliest predecessor as a community initiative in fall 1919 to its present-day iteration as a key regional presenter of classical music concerts.

Along the way, CAMA has brought a succession of legendary performers to local stages, including such figures of 20th century music as Pablo Casals, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Vladimir Horowitz, Jascha Heifetz and Igor Stravinsky.

Illustrated with historical imagery and concert ephemera, Celebrating CAMA's Centennial captures the wonder of the organization’s accelerating artistic triumphs and its improbable journey to becoming a cultural institution, establishing Santa Barbara as a classical music capital.

“CAMA’s enduring success is a tribute to the beautiful city we have called home for 100 years, and we thought it especially fitting to share this remarkable history with our community and beyond in book form,” said Mark Trueblood, CAMA executive director.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome. Hattie Beresford has done justice to our story and then some, revealing in compelling detail the pluck and artistic vision that have long characterized this organization’s efforts,” he said. “Her expertise as a researcher proved invaluable in the gathering of historical photographs as well.”

“The book was supported from concept to creation by the generosity of Sara Miller McCune, founder and executive chairman of SAGE Publishing, who championed the project in every way,” said Justin Rizzo-Weaver, CAMA director of operations.

“A long list of additional supporters includes SAGE Publishing President Blaise R. Simqu and CAMA’s board of directors and Centennial Celebration Committee,” he said.

“We are also grateful to publisher Cathy Feldman and her team at Blue Point Books for their thorough attention to so many aspects of the editing and layout,” he said.

A retired teacher of English and American history, Beresford writes regular columns on local history for the Montecito Journal and Montecito Journal Magazine, and has contributed to the Santa Barbara Historical Museum journal Noticias.

She also is the author of The Way It Was: Santa Barbara Comes of Age and co-edited the book My Santa Barbara Scrap Book: A Portrait of the Artist Elizabeth Eaton Burton.
 
Celebrating CAMA's Centennial sells for $30 (softcover), and will be available for purchase at the Jan. 19 talk.

CAMA is Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, and is presenting its 100th concert season in 2018-19. Single ticket prices for concerts range from $39 to $119. For complete season information, visit https://camasb.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Community Arts Music Association.

 

