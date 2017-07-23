Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:18 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Laurel Hansch on Breast Cancer Resource Center Board

By Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara | July 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Dr. Laurel Hansch Click to view larger
Dr. Laurel Hansch

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa has announced Dr. Laurel Hansch has joined its Board of Directors. A radiologist, Dr. Hansch is an experienced breast imager, skilled in breast ultrasound, mammography and intervention.

She is the current president of South Coast Radiological Association and serves in multiple leadership positions within the Cottage Health Systems medical staff.

Dr. Hansch is fellowship-trained in imaging and intervention at University of Southern California where she also performed her radiology residency. She is a graduate of Hahnemann University Medical School and an alumna of UCSB.

Before joining Pueblo Radiology and the Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center, she was director of mammography at Olive View UCLA.

Now in its 20th year, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara has been providing free educational programs and support services to those diagnosed with breast cancer, survivors, and clients with breast health issues.

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity group. All services and programs are offered free of charge. For more information visit www.bcrcsb.org or the center at 55 Hitchcock Way, Suite 101, Santa Barbara.

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

 
