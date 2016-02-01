Hauschild, Alvarez Score Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

San Marcos girls water polo standout Paige Hauschild and Juan Pablo Alvarez of the Carpinteria soccer team had the finishing touches to help their teams in important matches last week.

The performances earned them Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

In matches against a pair of top-10 teams in CIF Division 1, Hauschild poured in nine goals in a 13-4 Channel League victory over rival and No. 7-ranked Santa Barbara and tallied three goals in a win at No. 6 Corona del Mar. San Marcos is ranked fourth in CIF Division 1.

In a Tri-Valley League first-place showdown with Santa Paula, Alvarez scored both Carpinteria goals in a 2-2 draw. He tallied two more goals in a 4-0 win over Bishop Diego.

The athletes receiving honorable mention were Pierce O’Donnell (Laguna Blanca basketball), Ben Brown (Santa Barbara basketball), Sean McDonnell (Westmont basketball), Nalei’a Brackett (SBCC women’s basketball), Kelly Bickett (Laguna Blanca girls soccer) and Sierra Palladino (San Marcos soccer).

