Hauschild Brothers Meet in UCSB Win Over San Jose St.

Water Polo

San Marcos alum and San Jose State freshman Ben Hauschild scored four goals and had five steals for the Spartans in a 13-7 loss against his older brother, Shane, and the UCSB men's water polo team on Friday night at Campus Pool.

Shane Hauschild scored one goal for the No. 7-ranked Gauchos (9-5). Reed Cotterill and Mitch Hamilton led the Gaucho offense with two goals apiece, while Cotterill also picked himself up an assist. Brannan Haket was the playmaker of the game with a team-high two assists and a goal of his own.

In the cage, Liam Lenihan put up impressive stats, as he recorded four saves, two assists, and two steals. Justyn Barrios also made an impact with five saves, and two steals.

UCSB took control early, roaring out to a 4-1 lead in the first period. The Gauchos expanded the lead to 7-3 in the second period.

Later in the third quarter, Santa Barbara completely took over by making another three goals with some power plays and long passes. With the offense clicking, the Gauchos' defense kept San Jose State in check, only letting them score once making it 10-4.