Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:59 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Hauschild Brothers Meet in UCSB Win Over San Jose St.

By UCSB Sports Information | October 14, 2016 | 9:53 p.m.

San Marcos alum and San Jose State freshman Ben Hauschild scored four goals and had five steals for the Spartans in a 13-7 loss against his older brother, Shane, and the UCSB men's water polo team on Friday night at Campus Pool.

Shane Hauschild scored one goal for the No. 7-ranked Gauchos (9-5). Reed Cotterill and Mitch Hamilton led the Gaucho offense with two goals apiece, while Cotterill also picked himself up an assist. Brannan Haket was the playmaker of the game with a team-high two assists and a goal of his own.

In the cage, Liam Lenihan put up impressive stats, as he recorded four saves, two assists, and two steals. Justyn Barrios also made an impact with five saves, and two steals.

UCSB took control early, roaring out to a 4-1 lead in the first period. The Gauchos expanded the lead to 7-3 in the second period.

Later in the third quarter, Santa Barbara completely took over by making another three goals with some power plays and long passes. With the offense clicking, the Gauchos' defense kept San Jose State in check, only letting them score once making it 10-4.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 