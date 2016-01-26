Hauschild Has Finishing Touch, Scores 9 in Royals’ Win Over Dons

Water Polo

Paige Hauschild went off for nine goals, powering CIF Division 1 fourth-ranked San Marcos to a 13-4 victory over No. 7 Santa Barbara in a Channel League girls water polo match Tuesday at San Marcos.

It was Hauschild’s biggest offensive game of the season.

“Paige played a phenomenal game and really stepped up for the team, said Royals coach Chuckie Roth.

Santa Barbara had leads of 2-1 and 3-2 in the first half and Hauschild knotted the score both times. She then gave the Royals the lead for good (4-3) with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

The teams traded goals before Hauschild erupted for four of the next five goals. Hailey Gellert also scored for the Royals during the run.

“The third quarter was a turning point in the game,” said Roth.

San Marcos goalie Sophie Trumbull frustrated the Dons, blocking 13 shots.

“She played a truly outstanding game,” said Roth.

Georgia Ransone scored two goals to lead Santa Barbara.

San Marcos improves to 8-2 and 4-0 in Channel League while Santa Barbara is 14-5, 2-2. The Dons host Dos Pueblos on Thursday. The Royals travel to sixth-ranked Corona del Mar for a non-league game on Friday.

