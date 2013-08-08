DNA Imagery’s ‘Hautebox III’ Fashion Event to Benefit Youth Interactive

After a very successful Hautebox I & Hautebox II, DNA Imagery is proud to invite people to Hautebox III, coming Aug. 17 to a private estate in Montecito.

The show will highlight this summer season's decadent and luxurious styles with a bohemian chic edge. Photographers, models, stylists, makeup artists and, of course, fashion lovers are all invited to enjoy a unique show and a great opportunity to network in benefit of the local nonprofit Youth Interactive.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The fashion show will begin at 7.15 p.m., offering perfect lighting right before sunset around the outdoor pool setting.

The show will feature pieces from established Los Angeles- and New York City-based designer Lotta Stensson's summer collection paired with extravagant and unique jewelry from Ciao Bella in Montecito in addition to Brazilian bikinis from Coral Biquinis and Liquido. Fancy headdresses from RadHasLove will top off the show.

Walter Claudio Salon Spa is the official hairstylist, and the professional Veronica Ramos will be providing makeup for the show. There will be a multitude of entertainment throughout the night. Local band Freakin' On Speakers will be performing live.

In the past two years, the band has gained publicity as one of the most popular bands in town and can claim to be a finalist of The Independent's Battle of the Bands of 2012. Eclectic indie summer house music will be provided by Gotta Dance Dirty's DJ "aRod." Special guests will be surprising attendees with a new kind of performance you can't find anywhere else.

Professional photo studio lighting will be setup by DNA, for everyone to experience life as a model for the night.

The event is being held in benefit of Youth Interactive nonprofit and to help aid it in continued success of its mission of empowering youth with the spirit of entrepreneurship. DNA has worked closely with Youth Interactive for more than seven months and offers mentorship and guidance to young aspiring entrepreneurs at its location in the Funk Zone weekly.

Click here to read more about Youth Interactive and its efforts to help youth in Santa Barbara. A portion of all proceeds from this event will be going directly to Youth Interactive. Ciao Bella owner Cinda McGraw is proud to announce that she will be donating 10 percent of her jewelry sales at the event to Youth Interactive as well.

Giessinger Winery has graciously donated toward this event and will offer a complimentary wine tasting of their quality wine. Beer from Telegraph Brew Co. will be available as well, and CDO Tequila will provide a free tequila tasting.

Hors d'oeuvre and appetizers by Casa De Flores will be served for all who attend.

— Corinna Bernasko is an event planner and coordinator for DNA Imagery.