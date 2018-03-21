Have a Ball at Heart Association Fundraiser

The 19th annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball, a fundraiser supporting the American Heart Association, will be held Saturday, April 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction. The program begins at 7 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing.

The soiree, at the Fess Parker Santa Barbara – A Doubletree Resort By Hilton, is held annually to fund research the helps fight cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The theme of this year’s Heart Ball is Hearts By The Shore, and is chaired by Sarah Jaimes, a corporate account manager with LogMeIn.



This year the American Heart Association celebrates Gracie Doran as the passion speaker. Doran suffered a stroke at age 10 that left her paralyzed and unable to talk, walk or eat. She underwent brain surgery and was in a coma for three days.

Fourteen surgeries later, the Laguna Niguel resident teaches dance class for special needs kids. Though part of the right side of her body and the left side of her face remain paralyzed, she speaks out against bullying and helps others with disabilities.

Renee Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties and chair for the American Heart Association of Santa Barbara, will be honored at the Heart Ball for her work in the community.

Grubb served as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1995, chaired the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce in 2008, served on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for six years and now serves on the master plan committee.

She recently was nominated to the 2018 Goleta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Other philanthropic commitments include the Teacher’s Fund, which she co-founded in 2002; and Santa Barbara Business & Technology Awards Dinner.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is again sponsoring an art contest for children, ages 5-12, attending local schools. Kids are asked to draw a poster illustrating the answer to: How do you keep your heart healthy?

Each child who participates will receive a Heart Health at Home kit which teaches them about nutrition, exercise, and making healthy lifestyle choices. Art contest finalists will be invited to attend and receive recognition at the Santa Barbara Heart Ball.

The Heart Ball is one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events locally and nationwide. The evening celebrates the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s efforts.

Since 1915, the American Heart Association has reached millions and stood by its mission of "building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke."

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 3 killers in Santa Barbara County. The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research, education, and patient care, and by advocating better health in the population.



The American Heart Association also hosts the Heart & Stroke Walk, Go Red For Women Luncheon, and other events to speak up in an effort to educate individuals and save lives.



Local sponsors for the 2018 Santa Barbara Heart Ball include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, BMW | Santa Barbara Auto Group, Impulse Advanced Communications, Lash Construction and Sansum Clinic.

Ticket are $275 per individual or $2,500 for a table of 10. For more information, visit SBHeartBall.heart.org, or contact Angela Miller-Bevan, 979-5286 or [email protected]

To learn more about the American Heart Association call 1-800-AHA-USA1, or visit heart.org. For more on the American Stroke Association, call 1-888-4STROKE or visit StrokeAssociation.org.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.