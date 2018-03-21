Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Have a Ball at Heart Association Fundraiser

By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | March 21, 2018 | 6:35 p.m.
Gracie Doran Click to view larger
Gracie Doran

The 19th annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball, a fundraiser supporting the American Heart Association, will be held Saturday, April 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction. The program begins at 7 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing.

The soiree, at the Fess Parker Santa Barbara – A Doubletree Resort By Hilton, is held annually to fund research the helps fight cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The theme of this year’s Heart Ball is Hearts By The Shore, and is chaired by Sarah Jaimes, a corporate account manager with LogMeIn.
 
This year the American Heart Association celebrates Gracie Doran as the passion speaker. Doran suffered a stroke at age 10 that left her paralyzed and unable to talk, walk or eat. She underwent brain surgery and was in a coma for three days.

Renee Grubb Click to view larger
Renee Grubb
Sarah Jaimes Click to view larger
Sarah Jaimes

Fourteen surgeries later, the Laguna Niguel resident teaches dance class for special needs kids. Though part of the right side of her body and the left side of her face remain paralyzed, she speaks out against bullying and helps others with disabilities.

Renee Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties and chair for the American Heart Association of Santa Barbara, will be honored at the Heart Ball for her work in the community.

Grubb served as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1995, chaired the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce in 2008, served on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for six years and now serves on the master plan committee.

She recently was nominated to the 2018 Goleta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Other philanthropic commitments include the Teacher’s Fund, which she co-founded in 2002; and Santa Barbara Business & Technology Awards Dinner.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is again sponsoring an art contest for children, ages 5-12, attending local schools. Kids are asked to draw a poster illustrating the answer to: How do you keep your heart healthy?

Each child who participates will receive a Heart Health at Home kit which teaches them about nutrition, exercise, and making healthy lifestyle choices. Art contest finalists will be invited to attend and receive recognition at the Santa Barbara Heart Ball.

The Heart Ball is one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events locally and nationwide. The evening celebrates the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s efforts.

Since 1915, the American Heart Association has reached millions and stood by its mission of "building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke."

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 3 killers in Santa Barbara County. The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research, education, and patient care, and by advocating better health in the population.
 
The American Heart Association also hosts the Heart & Stroke Walk, Go Red For Women Luncheon, and other events to speak up in an effort to educate individuals and save lives.
 
Local sponsors for the 2018 Santa Barbara Heart Ball include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, BMW | Santa Barbara Auto Group, Impulse Advanced Communications, Lash Construction and Sansum Clinic.

Ticket are $275 per individual or $2,500 for a table of 10. For more information, visit SBHeartBall.heart.org, or contact Angela Miller-Bevan, 979-5286 or [email protected]

To learn more about the American Heart Association call 1-800-AHA-USA1, or visit heart.org. For more on the American Stroke Association, call 1-888-4STROKE or visit StrokeAssociation.org.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 