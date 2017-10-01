Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Enjoy Robust Conversation During Coffee With a Cop

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | October 1, 2017 | 12:48 p.m.
Officers will be at Starbucks, 888 Embarcadero Del Norte, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 4. Click to view larger
Officers will be at Starbucks, 888 Embarcadero Del Norte, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 4.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol is joining law-enforcement agencies across the country by participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day Oct. 4.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB Police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol will be at Starbucks, 888 Embarcadero Del Norte, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 4 to welcome UCSB and Santa Barbara City College students back to school and get to know some of the students and residents in the community.

Local residents are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation with law-enforcement officers who patrol and help keep the Isla Vista community safe.

Isla Vista Foot Patrol Lt. Ruben Cintron, Community Resource Deputy James McKarrell and UCSB Police Lt. Mark Signa will be among those attending.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative that aims to advance the practice of community policing by opening communication and fostering a greater understanding between citizens and police.

The idea is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies who work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns. The goal is break down barriers, build lasting relationships and familiarize the public with people who are there to protect and serve them.

More than 600 law-enforcement agencies participated in the inaugural National Coffee with a Cop Day last year.

The Coffee with a Cop program was started in 2011 by the Hawthorne Police Department. Since then, more than 2,000 law-enforcement agencies have participated in the community outreach program.

The Sheriff’s Office has been holding Coffee with a Cop events at various locations in Santa Barbara County since 2013.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 