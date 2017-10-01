Enjoy Robust Conversation During Coffee With a Cop

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol is joining law-enforcement agencies across the country by participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day Oct. 4.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB Police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol will be at Starbucks, 888 Embarcadero Del Norte, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 4 to welcome UCSB and Santa Barbara City College students back to school and get to know some of the students and residents in the community.

Local residents are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation with law-enforcement officers who patrol and help keep the Isla Vista community safe.

Isla Vista Foot Patrol Lt. Ruben Cintron, Community Resource Deputy James McKarrell and UCSB Police Lt. Mark Signa will be among those attending.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative that aims to advance the practice of community policing by opening communication and fostering a greater understanding between citizens and police.

The idea is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies who work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns. The goal is break down barriers, build lasting relationships and familiarize the public with people who are there to protect and serve them.

More than 600 law-enforcement agencies participated in the inaugural National Coffee with a Cop Day last year.

The Coffee with a Cop program was started in 2011 by the Hawthorne Police Department. Since then, more than 2,000 law-enforcement agencies have participated in the community outreach program.

The Sheriff’s Office has been holding Coffee with a Cop events at various locations in Santa Barbara County since 2013.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.