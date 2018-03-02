Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:18 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Have Hot Time at Buellton Wine, Chili Festival

By Andres Nuño for Buellton Wine and Chili Festival | March 2, 2018 | 1:39 p.m.
Click to view larger

The Buellton Wine and Chili (and Craft Beer) Festival, presented by Sky River RV, returns Sunday, March 18, for its fifth year, noon-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort,180 Avenue of Flags.

Attendees can enjoy some of the Central Coast’s best chili, local wines and brews, while listening to live music from bands, Bryan Titus Trio and Dusty Jugz.

More than 20 chili and salsa cooks will be crafting their secret recipes for guests to savor.

This year’s event will be a Community Challenge Cook-off. Open to all local businesses and residents, participants in the Chili Society will battle for best red chili, verde and salsa, and a chance to win a cash prize.

Guests can sample from some 25 wineries, craft breweries and spirit companies. Wineries represented will include:

Kalyra Winery, Lucas and Lewellen Vineyards, Cali Love Wine, Tackitt Family Vineyards, Cholame Vineyard, Roark Wine Company, Lucky Dogg Winery, Lavender Oak Vineyard, Cottonwood Canyon Vineyards, Kessler-Haak Wines.

Hoyt Family Vineyards, Bradley Family Winery, Arthur Earl, Alexander and Wayne, Close Pepe Estate and Axis Mundi Wines, AVE Winery, Pence, Lafond Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Casa Cassara, Buscador, VInemark Cellars, Zaca Mesa, Lamontagne.

For craft-brew drinkers, there will be beer from local Buellton-based companies Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Firestone Walker Brewing Co., and M Special Brewing Co., Island Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery, Lagunitas, Ballast Point, and Stemp Cider.

Spirit companies will include locals Ascendent Spirits and Dorwood Distillery.

Rounding out the festival’s food and beverage offerings will be a number of games to play such as bocce ball, horse shoes, table tennis, mega-sized beer pong and corn hole.

Tickets include souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine and craft beer (age 21 and up), chili tastings, and entertainment. Tickets also available for guests under age 21, who want to sample chili and have fun (minors must be accompanied by an adult).

For tickets, visit www.buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.

— Andres Nuño for Buellton Wine and Chili Festival.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 