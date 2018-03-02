Have Hot Time at Buellton Wine, Chili Festival

The Buellton Wine and Chili (and Craft Beer) Festival, presented by Sky River RV, returns Sunday, March 18, for its fifth year, noon-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort,180 Avenue of Flags.

Attendees can enjoy some of the Central Coast’s best chili, local wines and brews, while listening to live music from bands, Bryan Titus Trio and Dusty Jugz.

More than 20 chili and salsa cooks will be crafting their secret recipes for guests to savor.

This year’s event will be a Community Challenge Cook-off. Open to all local businesses and residents, participants in the Chili Society will battle for best red chili, verde and salsa, and a chance to win a cash prize.

Guests can sample from some 25 wineries, craft breweries and spirit companies. Wineries represented will include:

Kalyra Winery, Lucas and Lewellen Vineyards, Cali Love Wine, Tackitt Family Vineyards, Cholame Vineyard, Roark Wine Company, Lucky Dogg Winery, Lavender Oak Vineyard, Cottonwood Canyon Vineyards, Kessler-Haak Wines.

Hoyt Family Vineyards, Bradley Family Winery, Arthur Earl, Alexander and Wayne, Close Pepe Estate and Axis Mundi Wines, AVE Winery, Pence, Lafond Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Casa Cassara, Buscador, VInemark Cellars, Zaca Mesa, Lamontagne.

For craft-brew drinkers, there will be beer from local Buellton-based companies Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Firestone Walker Brewing Co., and M Special Brewing Co., Island Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery, Lagunitas, Ballast Point, and Stemp Cider.

Spirit companies will include locals Ascendent Spirits and Dorwood Distillery.

Rounding out the festival’s food and beverage offerings will be a number of games to play such as bocce ball, horse shoes, table tennis, mega-sized beer pong and corn hole.

Tickets include souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine and craft beer (age 21 and up), chili tastings, and entertainment. Tickets also available for guests under age 21, who want to sample chili and have fun (minors must be accompanied by an adult).

For tickets, visit www.buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.

— Andres Nuño for Buellton Wine and Chili Festival.