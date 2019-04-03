Have Safety Concerns About Westside, Lower West Neighborhoods? City is Listening

One of the reasons people love their small city of Santa Barbara is its walkability, bikeability, and the ease of driving its streets. Feeling safe on the street is fundamental to the local quality of life.

If residents are not feeling safe on their streets, Santa Barbara Public Works Department wants to find solutions.

For the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods, Public Works is conducting a bilingual outreach effort to help residents identify safety concerns and an action plan to address those concerns.

A Listening Workshop is set for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 6, at Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St.

For details, visit https://civicaweb.santabarbaraca.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=218760.



Public Works will return to the neighborhoods in the summer with a proposal to address the safety concerns identified and will request feedback from residents. The resulting transit plan for the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods will be taken to the City Council for action in late 2019.

— Rachelle Pegg for city of Santa Barbara.