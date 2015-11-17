Have You Been Vaccinated for the Flu Yet?

Advice

If you have not been vaccinated for the flu, the sooner the better, for your own health and the sake of others. Remember, it takes about two weeks from the time you receive a shot, or the flu mist, to receive full protection against the virus.

“The longer you wait in the season, the more potential there is for you to be exposed and not have the protection of the flu vaccine,” said Angeli Mancuso, manager of Employee Health and Safety for Cottage Health.

Mancuso’s team started vaccinating Cottage Health employees with its first clinic Sept. 1. That may seem early, but keep in mind that Cottage Health had diagnosed two patients with the flu by mid-September.

This is the third year that Cottage Health has launched an intense flu vaccination campaign internally. Mancuso’s team traveled to many Cottage Health locations and held clinics to provide easy access.

The next flu vaccination clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way. A donation of $10 is suggested.