Have Your Roses and Eat Them, Too

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N La Cumbre Road. Meetings are free.

The May presentation is Roses in the Kitchen: The Many Culinary Uses for Roses, from Rose Petals to Rose Hips, featuring Krista Harris, publisher of Edible Santa Barbara.



Attendees are invited to come at 7 p.m. to socialize, enjoy the Little Rose Show at 7:15 p.m. and sample free refreshments before the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.



Yes, you can eat your roses. Harris will talk about the many culinary uses for roses in all sorts of dishes from salads and garnishes to jams and sauces and even cocktails.

Harris is the editor and publisher of Edible Santa Barbara, a magazine dedicated to local, seasonal and sustainable food. She holds a B.A. in film studies from UCSB.

A Santa Barbara resident, Harris is active in the community and is a board member at Fairview Gardens.



If any roses are blooming in your garden, please bring in a few for the Little Rose Show table, plus any potted roses you'd like to share. For more information, call Linda, 451-7695.



— Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society.