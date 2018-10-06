Saturday, October 6 , 2018, 2:49 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Hawaii Outlasts UCSB 3-2 in Defensive Struggle

By MIchael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | October 6, 2018 | 1:56 p.m.

For the first time since 2014, the UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team took Hawaii the distance, providing some of their most competitive play of the season Friday night in front of an energetic Thunderdome crowd.

After dropping sets two and three, the Gauchos responded with a spirited win in set four. Unfortunately for the home side, set five would go Hawaii's way, as the Rainbow Wahine claimed six of the first seven points en route to a 15-10 win. The first four sets went 25-19, 14-25, 21-25, 25-19.

"We were pleased with a lot of the things we did tonight," head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. "In particular, our defensive effort was tremendous, and we gave Hawaii's offense some problems. We weren't as efficient offensively as we would've liked to be, but anytime you're going point-to-point with another great team and it can go either way, it's just unfortunate, but for the most part we put a pretty good effort on the court."

In what was a defensive struggle throughout, the Rainbow Wahine came away with a .138 to .081 advantage in hitting percentage, season-lows for both teams. Neither team finished a set hitting at over a .200 clip, save for Hawaii's .323 outburst in set two.

Attacking errors plagued both sides throughout, almost evenly, as UCSB finished with 30 for the first time in 2018 to Hawaii's 31.

Hawaii also took an 89-80 edge in digs, as both team's liberos put forth exceptional efforts to lead their respective defenses. The Rainbow Wahine's Reyn Akiu tied a season high with 26 scoops, but UCSB senior Emilia Petrachi shined with 29 digs, her second-highest total of the season and third-most ever in a single match. She had eight digs in set one alone and 10 in set three. It was the second time in the last six days that she's had 10 digs in a single set.

Redshirt junior Lindsey Ruddins was held in check for most of the night, but still managed a season-high 16 kills to go along with 11 digs and three blocks. Redshirt sophomore Rowan Ennis had easily the most efficient outing of the night for UCSB, posting a .267 hitting percentage and a season-high 12 kills. She also six blocks for the second time in three matches.

Junior Torre Glasker also had a strong defensive match, finishing with 13 digs and five kills. Freshman Megan Lewis provided a spark late, going for four kills after being subbed in for the final two sets.

UCSB will be hit the road for the rest of the month, beginning on Friday at Cal Poly. The Gauchos next home outing won't be until Nov. 2, also against the Mustangs.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 