Hawai’i's Blocking Diffuses UCSB Attack in Big West Volleyball Match

UCSB men’s volleyball versus Hawaii. Click to view larger
Hawaii’s Brent Rosenmeier (left), Dalton Solbrieg and Rado Parapunov team up to block against UCSB’s Corey Chavers. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | April 6, 2018 | 9:28 p.m.

The 11th-ranked UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team was defeated 3-0 by No. 6 Hawai'i on Friday night at Rob Gym, 25-16, 25-15, 26-24.

With the defeat, UCSB dropped to 10-10 overall on the year with a 3-4 mark in Big West action. Hawai'i, which won its first road match of 2018 in four attempts, improved to 16-6, 4-3.

The Rainbow Warriors out-hit UCSB .459 to .173 for the contest, setting a new season-high for an opponents' hitting percentage this year. 

Junior outside hitter Corey Chavers was one of the few Gauchos to have success offensively on Friday, posting a match-high 13 kills with a solid .370 hitting percentage. The rest of UCSB's lineup combined to hit .063.

UH meanwhile was led by middle blocker Dalton Solbrig's 10 kills off 12 swings. His partner in the middle, Patrick Gasman, added five kills on six swings while posting a match-high eight blocks. The Rainbow Warriors had a marked advantage at the net, notching 11.5 blocks as a team compared to UCSB's five. Four of UH's five starting hitters finished at .500 hitting or better. 

The Gauchos and Rainbow Warriors will do battle again on Saturday night at Rob Gym. Fans should be advised that the Thunderdome Lot (Lot 27) will be closed all day Saturday. Instead, fans are invited to park at the Mesa Structure (Lot 18) near the UCSB Rec Center off Ocean Road. 

