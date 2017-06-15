Hawaii’s Henry Kapono to Sing at SOhO

Henry Kapono Ka'aihue, an award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, will appear at 7 p.m. June 30 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club 1221 State St.

Kapono has taken home numerous Na Hoku Hano Hano Awards (Hawaii's equivalent of the Grammys) including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year.

He is also the author of the award winning children's book, A Beautiful Hawaiian Day, has appeared in the films, Damien and Waterworld, and has made numerous TV appearances.

Known as "Kapono," the Hawaiian word for righteous, he was christened Henry Kapono Hosea Ka'aihue. He is Hawaiian born and raised in Kapahulu, a small town just outside Waikiki.

Although Kapono has had no formal musical training, he started singing in a children's church choir at the young age of 5.

"I was, and still am, a very shy person, but I loved singing especially in a choral situation," he said. "My Dad taught me how to play the ukulele. He would come home from work and sit in his easy chair and play the coolest stuff.

"I saw a friend of mine play a guitar one day and fell in love with the sound of it. He taught me a few chords and I've been hooked ever since," he said.

"After that, I taught myself how to play by listening to records, radio and watching other guitarists play," he said.

Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 at the door. The concert is suitable for all ages. Call 962-7776 ext. 6 for reservations. Tickets available at sohosb.com.

— Kirk Reed for SOhO.