Hawk Couture: Oktoberfeast

Fall into fashion with treats from head to toe.

FALL INTO FASHION WITH TREATS FROM HEAD TO TOE.
HAWK COUTURE FOUND THESE OCTOBER STYLE PICKS ALL
WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF ONE ANOTHER — SAVE ONE CAB RIDE TO UPPER VILLAGE. NICE!

                                                                                                       
                                                                                       
London Calling
                Once a secret exclusive only to well-heeled women of London, Emma Hope’s glamorous practicality has thankfully made the voyage state side. Rich chocolate suede boots with a low heel and signature buckle is one of many treats for the feet offered by Diani Shoes. Available at Diani shoes, 1324 State St., or www.dianiboutique.com		{mosimage}
       
                                                                                       
{mosimage}Falling for Feminine
                Sweeping lines, rich tones and layered silks & velvets are all reasons to get dressed at Full Bloom. Lines such as komarov will have you full swoon. Available at Full Bloom, 1331 State St.
       
                                                                                       
Get Your Kicks with Metallics
                Give glitteratti a hand with Wendy Foster’s exclusive line of George Morand reversible leather gloves & beaded gold and silver clutches by Moyna to make any ensemble pop. Available at Wendy Foster, 516 San Ysidro Road, Montecito		{mosimage}
       
                                                                                       
{mosimage}Trick or Treat?
                We pick Treat for high-end lines, with a focus on organic and just plain yummy skincare lines. Try Kiwi Clarifying Peel or Raspberry Re-Surfacing peel by Arcona, an LA line and studio frequented by Hollywood’s elite. Need to relax or rev up for a hot date? Treat is also a day spa offering facials, waxing and more…
                Available at Treat, 1324 State St.
       
                                                                                                       
{mosimage}A Trend Bend
                Movements in fashion and fitness. Comfortable, body-conscious pieces like the Beyond Yoga Pant paired with the Perfect Tank by Skyler, are available at Drishti. Available at Drishti, 130 E. Canon Perdido St.		{mosimage}
       

Hawk Couture hits the streets of Santa Barbara to uncover fabulous finds from fashion and food to health and beauty, jewelry, accessories, home decor and everything in between. Five hot picks will be showcased along with the deets on where to find them fast!

