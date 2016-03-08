Hay House Radio Talk Show Host Ester Nicholson to Give ‘Keys to Abundant Living’ Workshop

Unity of Santa Barbara will host a very special workshop with Ester Nicholson at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2016, at the Unity of Santa Barbara Sanctuary, located at 227 E Arrellaga Street.

Ester Nicholson — author, teacher, speaker, renowned vocalist for Bette Midler and Rod Stewart and former Hay House Radio talk show host — uses her inspiring life-story as the core of her inspiring teaching: “Soul Recovery — Keys To Abundant Living.”

This workshop presents the process that Ester developed to heal herself of root identity issues and patterns that underlie lack and limitation thinking and experience.

This is an opportunity to experience an inward journey of rediscovering the abundant good that is awaiting your willingness, acceptance and alignment.

In her work, “Ester Nicholson captures the power and promise of forgiveness for a community that desperately needs it. She shows how to expand the 12-step process into a comprehensive spiritual teaching. I strongly recommend this approach for anyone seeking their own Soul Recovery,” writes Colin Tipping, award-winning author of Radical Forgiveness.

While her story speaks directly to those who are facing addiction in its worst forms, it also reveals the healing path for those who have lost connection with their true identity and purpose, finding themselves in a downward spiral of fear and with a deep sense of unworthiness.

“The scale of our challenge today calls for a transformation in the treatment of dependence,” says Nicholson. “Addiction doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It requires a foothold in a lack of purpose and a crisis of self worth. Without that foothold, it really doesn’t stand a chance. This is the opportunity we have to fight and to win against this resilience and powerful adversary.”

The suggested love offering for this workshop is $30. For information about Unity of Santa Barbara, visit www.unitysantabarbara.org, email [email protected] or call the Unity of Santa Barbara office at 805.966.2239.

— Joan Kershaw represents Unity of Santa Barbara.