Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:31 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hazardous Air Pollution from Thomas Fire Worst on Record for Santa Barbara County

Public Health, Air Pollution Control District encourage people to wear N-95 masks as Thomas Fire causes unhealthy air quality conditions

Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps members hand out N-95 masks at the Goleta Costco Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps members hand out N-95 masks at the Goleta Costco Monday afternoon.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 11, 2017 | 9:16 p.m.

Health officials have handed out more than 200,000 free N-95 face masks over the past week to guard against the toxic cloud of smoke in the air thrown up by the raging Thomas Fire, which is burning in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. 

Still, some people insist on folding a scarf, wearing a dust or surgical mask or even holding their hand over the mouths. Those methods, however, are useless for the most part.

“Dust masks and surgical masks aren’t effective at filtering out the particles,” said Lyz Hoffman, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. “Holding scarves over one’s face isn’t effective either. N-95 masks are the way to go. They offer some protection if fitted properly.”

Click here to check air quality conditions in Santa Barbara County.

The smoke conditions appear to be the worst in Santa Barbara County history, with hazardous, very unhealthy, and unhealthy conditions recorded in Santa Barbara since Wednesday, with hazardous being the most severe level.

“Last week, we saw hazardous fine particle (PM 2.5) conditions recorded at our Santa Barbara station,” Hoffman said. “We haven’t seen a level nearly that high since our agency has been measuring PM 2.5. (in 1999).

“Before last week, the highest PM 2.5 reading had occurred at our Santa Maria station in 2001, when the conditions reached the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” level, meaning unhealthy for children, seniors, and people with heart and lung conditions.”

The Thomas Fire rains ash on the closed Canalino Elementary School campus in Carpinteria Monday. Click to view larger
The Thomas Fire rains ash on the closed Canalino Elementary School campus in Carpinteria Monday.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean said there’s been an average of 20 to 50 visits per day between the clinics and the hospitals within Santa Barbara County related to the bad air quality conditions. 

“We knew at the start of this that we would see a higher utilization in the clinics and the emergency rooms, and so that puts an added pressure on the healthcare system,” Dean said.

She had no demographic breakdown of the patients coming in with breathing problems, but said it was likely people who are elderly and/or have asthma, COPD or heart conditions.

“Also, sometimes people who have underlying anxiety around these situations. It can really exacerbate something that’s already there,” Dean said.

The Thomas Fire and its devastating impact on the region have disrupted just about every local activity.

Flames have forced the evacuations of thousands of people, and the unhealthy air quality for more than five days in a row has caused schools, offices and businesses to close their doors all over the South Coast.

People all over Santa Barbara County are wearing the masks, and the ominous layer of smoke seems to be part of the new normal in Santa Barbara.

La Arcada Bistro and many other downtown Santa Barbara businesses close their doors because of the nearby Thomas Fire. Click to view larger
La Arcada Bistro and many other downtown Santa Barbara businesses close their doors because of the nearby Thomas Fire.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The smoky air will be part of Santa Barbara County life for a while, and the ash will likely linger long past when the Thomas Fire is eventually contained. 

“The larger ash particles get broken down into smaller particles over time, and smaller particles are more harmful to health,” Hoffman said. “Winds can also stir up these fine particles after wildfire and smoke conditions have ended.”

As of Monday night, the Thomas Fire had charred more than 231,700 acres, making it the fifth largest wildfire in California history.

Unlike recent wildfires that have burned in or near the Santa Ynez Mountains close to the South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley, the smoke from the Thomas Fire hasn't moved up or away from populated areas. 

“In the recent past, we’ve seen some fires produce only moderate effects on our air quality because the smoke moves straight up and out toward the east,” Hoffman said.

As ash continues to fall from the growing Thomas Fire, the Air Pollution Control District warns people never to use leaf blowers to move the ash, because it will just stir up the fine particles.  

Businesses close their doors and locals wear masks in downtown Santa Barbara Monday. Click to view larger
Businesses close their doors and locals wear masks in downtown Santa Barbara Monday.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

No one with heart or lung conditions should handle ash clean-up, and everyone should avoid skin contact with ash.

Residents are advised to put off cleaning up ash while it's still falling, but if someone needs to clean up ash they should use damp cloths and spray areas lightly with water. They should only use vacuums with HEPA filters, and sweep gently with a broom.

Health officials encourage everyone to get a free N-95 mask at the distribution locations, which will include Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria on Tuesday.

Click here for the current sites for free mask distributions and information about wearing them.

“The heavy ash is what we see, but it is the fine particulate matter that really hurts,” said Public Health spokeswoman Susan Klein-Rothschild.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Smoke blurs the landscape of Santa Barbara, as seen from the County Courthouse Monday. Click to view larger
Smoke blurs the landscape of Santa Barbara, as seen from the County Courthouse Monday.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 