Envelope With White Powder Prompts Hazmat Response at Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office

Authorities test substance, which doesn't test positive for any known biological or chemical hazards

Authorities responded to a report of an envelope with white powder at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon and after testing, determined the envelope did not test positive for any known biological or chemical hazards, according to the sheriff's department.

Local hazmat crews from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the scene at 4434 Calle Real around 4:50 p.m.

The letter wasn't sent to the Sheriff's Office, but “a victim of threats came to the Sheriff’s Office with what he thought may be a threatening letter,” aid sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The FBI was notified and the area was blocked off from the public, Hoover said.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department’s hazmat team and sheriff’s deputies worked together on the incident since County Fire hazmat crews were busy with the Bar Fire, which broke out at the same time the letter was reported, she said.

The tests on the substance came out inconclusive, said Chris Mailes with the City Fire Department.

"The FBI responded and consulted with Sheriff’s Office investigators, and it was determined that the threats investigation will be handled by the Sheriff’s Office," Hoover said.

The investigation and substance testing took place in the parking lot outside the headquarters building and didn't impact operations in the building or at the nearby County Jail, authorities said.

