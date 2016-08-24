Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:41 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Envelope With White Powder Prompts Hazmat Response at Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office

Authorities test substance, which doesn't test positive for any known biological or chemical hazards

Detectives prepare to remove the letter with an unknown substance from the front of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Click to view larger
Detectives prepare to remove the letter with an unknown substance from the front of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.  (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 7:50 p.m. | August 24, 2016 | 6:44 p.m.

Authorities responded to a report of an envelope with white powder at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon and after testing, determined the envelope did not test positive for any known biological or chemical hazards, according to the sheriff's department. 

Local hazmat crews from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the scene at 4434 Calle Real around 4:50 p.m.

The letter wasn't sent to the Sheriff's Office, but “a victim of threats came to the Sheriff’s Office with what he thought may be a threatening letter,” aid sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The FBI was notified and the area was blocked off from the public, Hoover said. 

Santa Barbara City Fire Department’s hazmat team and sheriff’s deputies worked together on the incident since County Fire hazmat crews were busy with the Bar Fire, which broke out at the same time the letter was reported, she said.

The tests on the substance came out inconclusive, said Chris Mailes with the City Fire Department. 

A letter with white powder prompted a hazardous materials response at the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 4434 Calle Real Wednesday evening. Click to view larger
A letter with white powder prompted a hazardous materials response at the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 4434 Calle Real Wednesday evening. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

"The FBI responded and consulted with Sheriff’s Office investigators, and it was determined that the threats investigation will be handled by the Sheriff’s Office," Hoover said. 

The investigation and substance testing took place in the parking lot outside the headquarters building and didn't impact operations in the building or at the nearby County Jail, authorities said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening after the report of an envelope with white powder. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening after the report of an envelope with white powder.  (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 