Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Santa Ynez Valley

With spring upon us, it’s a great time to clean up around the house. Maybe you have some old paint cans in the garage or used motor oil in the shed.

Residents of the city of Solvang and the unincorporated area of the county can drop those items off at Santa Barbara County’s Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

The free collection event will be at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

Acceptable items include: automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides, fluorescent tubes and batteries. Residents can also bring unwanted electronics like computers, TVs, cell phones, printers, stereos, CDs, DVDs, and video and cassette tapes.

Other acceptable items: household medications and home-generated sharps (e.g. needles and syringes). Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers.

Controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted and should be disposed of at an Operation Medicine Cabinet drop-off location. For a list of these locations visit www.lessismore.org.

County residents can also recycle their antifreeze, automotive batteries, motor oil, oil filters, and latex paint at the county’s Antifreeze, Batteries, Oil, and Paint facility at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station from 9-noon every Saturday.

All county transfer stations accept electronic waste from residents year-round during normal operating hours at no charge. The county offers free hazardous waste collection events twice a year in the Santa Ynez Valley.

For those living in other areas of the county, collection centers are available countywide. Some are operated by the county Public Works Department; others are run by cities or private waste management companies.

For more information about local hazardous waste collection programs, call 882-3615 or visit the county’s recycling website, www.LessIsMore.org.

— Leslie Robinson for Santa Barbara Public Works Department.