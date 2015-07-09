Hazel Ann Dorsey of Santa Maria, 1926-2015

Posted on July 9, 2015 | 1:28 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Hazel Ann (Alta) Dorsey, 89, of Santa Maria passed away July 7, 2015, at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, Calif.

Born March 21, 1926, in Greenville, Mich. Hazel was the daughter of Charles and Frances (Nelson) Carlin. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. She enjoyed reading, traveling and cooking in her senior years.

Hazel grew up in the small town of Greenville, Mich., on Lake Baldwin.

As an adolescent she loved her dog "Sandy," cared for a flock of geese, and walked at least a mile to school and back every day; the walk was longer the more often she told the story.

Hazel grew up to become a successful Powers Model in New York City. She appeared in magazines, the New York Times and fashion shows. She excelled at and remained in the garment industry in retail and sales at high profile companies until she retired.

Hazel was an extraordinary mom — loving, compassionate and protective. She was known for her sense of humor, her amazing ability to see the good in people and circumstances. Hazel always had a nice word and smile for everyone. In her golden years she received a little dog named Lottie, who provided her with love and companionship.

Hazel is survived by her daughters, Debbie Peterson of Nuevo, Calif., Patricia Rae Thomas of New York and Dana Louise Dorsey of Ventura, Calif.; her son, David James Dorsey of Santa Maria, Calif.; her grandchildren, Christopher Thomas, Ryan Thomas and Shannon Spinarski; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Raymond Charles Dorsey, and her sisters, Margaret Martin and Betty Lou Liaturi.

Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5797 Nobel Drive in San Diego at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Marian Hospice, 504 Plaza Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454, in memory of Hazel Ann Carlin.

